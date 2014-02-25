PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 21
SYDNEY Feb 25 Rio Tinto said it has suspended bauxite mining at its Gove operations in Australia on Tuesday following the death of a worker.
The employee was fatally injured while performing maintenance work, Rio Tinto said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters.
"We will be pausing all operations at the mine," the statement said,
All non-essential activity at an adjoining alumina refinery has also been halted for at least 24 hours, according to the company.
The Gove operation produces more than 8.2 million tonnes of bauxite and 2.7 million tonnes of alumina a year.
Rio in November announced it would close the alumina refinery this year because it was losing money but would continue mining bauxite for export.
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, March 20 Dominion Diamond Corp and fellow Canadian diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corp have held talks about a potential merger in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
