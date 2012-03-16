SYDNEY, March 16 Rio Tinto said on Friday it was in the process of suspending iron ore port operations in Australia as a tropical cyclone bears down on the Western Australia coast.

Operations at two ports used by Rio Tinto -- Dampier and Cape Lambert -- were winding down, while mining and its rail hauling line remained open, said a spokesman for Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest iron ore producer.

Cyclone Lua was intensifying and expected to sweep across the vast Pilbara iron ore mining belt early on Saturday, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Paul Tait)