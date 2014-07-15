SYDNEY, July 16 World no. 2 iron ore miner Rio Tinto said a strong second quarter and productivity gains led to a sharp rise in iron ore shipments.

The company, which competes with Vale and BHP Billiton in the seaborne-traded iron ore market, is aiming to produce 295 million tonnes of the steel-making material in 2014, up from 266 million last year.

"Our iron ore expansion continues to deliver high-margin growth reinforcing our position as a low cost producer," Rio Tinto said in releasing its second-quarter production report on Wednesday.

Second-quarter iron ore shipments climbed 23 percent on the same period a year ago to 75.7 million tonnes, the company said.

