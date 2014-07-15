SYDNEY, July 16 World no. 2 iron ore miner Rio
Tinto said a strong second quarter and
productivity gains led to a sharp rise in iron ore shipments.
The company, which competes with Vale and BHP
Billiton in the seaborne-traded iron ore
market, is aiming to produce 295 million tonnes of the
steel-making material in 2014, up from 266 million last year.
"Our iron ore expansion continues to deliver high-margin
growth reinforcing our position as a low cost producer," Rio
Tinto said in releasing its second-quarter production report on
Wednesday.
Second-quarter iron ore shipments climbed 23 percent on the
same period a year ago to 75.7 million tonnes, the company said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)