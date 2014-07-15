SYDNEY, July 16 Rio Tinto
second-quarter commodities production and 2014 guidance below:
Figures represent Rio Tinto's share of production unless
otherwise stated.
2014 2014 2013 2014
Q2 Q1 Q2 guidance
Alumina 1,934 2,392 2,246 7,600
('000 t)
Aluminium 839 832 843 3,400
('000 t)
Bauxite 10,144 10,044 10,960 41,000
('000 t)
Hard 2,015 1,874 1,902 7,400
coking coal
('000 t)
Mined copper 164,800 158,200 129,200 585,000
Refined copper 94,600 75,800 63,000 300,000
Iron ore 57,530 52,339 51,829 #295,000
('000 t)
Total Q2 iron ore was 73.1 mln tonnes on 100 pct basis.
#Guidance on 100 percent basis
Source: Rio Tinto
