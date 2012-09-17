UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MELBOURNE, Sept 17 Australia's privately owned Rip Curl surfwear company has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch as advisers on a possible sale of the company, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.
The company, founded in 1969 by two friends near the surfing haven of Bells Beach, could fetch up to A$480 million ($506 million) in a full sale, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.
Rip Curl has stores in Australia and New Zealand, the United States and Canada, Europe and South America. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Lincoln Feast and John Mair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources