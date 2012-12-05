CANBERRA Dec 5 Australia's resources boom and 21-year run of economic growth have both slowed in the second half of 2012, posing new challenges for the minority government as it heads into an election year in 2013.

Prime Minister Julia Gillard holds a narrow one-seat majority in parliament, relying on the Greens and a group of independent lawmakers to remain in power.

The government could still fall if it loses one seat in the event of an unexpected by-election.

RATINGS (Unchanged unless stated)

S&P: AAA

MOODY'S: Aaa

FITCH: AAA

Following are the key political risks to watch:

ECONOMY

The central bank has cut its growth forecasts for next year to just under 2.75 percent from 3 percent, warning the upsurge in the mining industry will peak earlier and at a lower level than previously expected.

Australia's $1.4 trillion economy grew 0.5 percent in the third quarter, or 3.1 percent for the year, but economists expect growth to slow into 2013, possibly to levels nearer 2 percent. Unemployment remains at 5.4 percent, around half of the rate in the eurozone.

At the same time, a strong local dollar, which has traded near 30-year highs above parity with the U.S. dollar for most of the past two years, plus rising costs and lower commodity prices, are hampering investment in the resources sector.

Latest data shows a record $280.5 billion in committed investment into resources projects, although higher costs mask a fall in the number of committed projects.

At its December board meeting, the central bank cut interest rates by 25 points to 3.0 percent, matching its post-global financial crisis low, to protect the economy from ongoing uncertainty..

WHAT TO WATCH:

- Any further falls in commodity prices could weaken Australian export revenue, see more resources projects shelved, and lead to job cuts in the resources sector.

- The world economy poses a downside risk with ongoing worries about Europe and U.S. fiscal policy, and growth in Asia dampened by slower Chinese growth and weakness in Europe.

POLITICAL LEADERSHIP

Prime Minister Julia Gillard and her minority government have survived a series of scandals throughout 2012, but managed to push key reforms though parliament.

Gillard has slowly revived poll support for her Labor Party, although Labor still trails the conservative opposition, and the comeback appeared to stall over the closing months of 2012.

The respected Newspoll puts the government at 49 percent support, compared with 51 percent for the opposition, giving Labor lawmakers some hope that they could pull off a surprise victory at the elections due around September 2013.

The Newspoll also shows Gillard has a considerable lead as preferred prime minister over opposition leader Tony Abbott, although both leaders are unpopular with voters.

Gillard ended the 2012 political year under a sustained attack over her actions as a lawyer in 1992, when she advised her then-boyfriend and union official Bruce Wilson over a union slush fund, now at the centre of fraud claims.

Gillard has denied any wrongdoing, but the opposition has demanded she resign and is promising to pursue the issue into 2013. Senior Labor ministers and party faction leaders have stood by Gillard and her leadership.

What to watch:

- Any new revelation about Gillard's role in the union slush fund, or any fresh political blunder, could severely damage her leadership and force nervous government lawmakers to dump Gillard in favour of a more popular leader, though there is only minimal support for former prime minister Kevin Rudd.

- Any unexpected defection or retirement from parliament of a government lawmaker could trigger a by-election in which Gillard might lose control of a parliamentary majority. That would likely trigger a full election which could see Labor swept from office.

BUDGET, MINING TAX

Prime Minister Julia Gillard and Treasurer Wayne Swan are politically committed to deliver a surplus budget for 2012-13, despite slowing growth and lower commodity prices impacting on tax revenues. The promise is key to countering perceptions among many voters that Labor's economic stewardship has been poor

Further complicating the budget are projections for the controversial 30 percent tax on iron ore and coal mine profits, which began in July 2012. The mining tax is due to bring in A$2 billion ($2.10 billion) in the current financial year, but media reports suggest the tax raised no revenue in the first quarter.

With a surplus forecast at only A$1.1 billion, any further cut in mining profits, or economic slowdown, would force the government to make further spending cuts ahead of the May budget to shore up its economic credentials.

An independent tax review, released on Nov. 30, has also urged Swan to close a loophole which allows states to increase mining royalties and makes the national government refund the cost to mining companies. That could re-ignite a bitter and damaging public fight with miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, and Xstrata, who helped draft the current tax.

What to watch:

- Any move by the government to walk away from the promised surplus for 2012-13, no matter how small, would be politically damaging, and leave the government open to accusations that it cannot control spending.

- Any move to protect revenues by changing the mining tax, or by capping the royalty rebates to miners, could spark a new row with global mining companies, similar to the national campaign in 2010 which helped bring about the downfall of then prime minister Kevin Rudd.

- Protecting the surplus with further spending cuts could lead to public service job losses at a time when unemployment is already ticking higher.

REFUGEE POLICY

When she toppled Kevin Rudd to become prime minister in mid-2010, Gillard promised to stop the steady stream of refugee boats arriving via Indonesia, but the number of boats and asylum seekers has continued to increase.

In August, the government revived the so-called "Pacific solution" refugee policy, and has since re-opened immigration detention centres in Nauru and Manus Island in Papua New Guinea to counter an issue that divides voters.

Australia has also toughened the rules to ensure boat arrivals could wait in detention for up to five years, with no guarantee of settling in Australia even if their refugee claims are accepted.

However, more than 3,000 people have arrived by boat since the new policy was announced, and the government is under intense political pressure over the issue, particularly in crucial areas in suburban Sydney.

What to watch:

- More boat arrivals could further strain Australia's immigration detention system and put more pressure on detention centres on Nauru and Manus Island, which are still being developed but which could be full by early 2013.

- Any more policy shifts could expose Australia to more condemnation from rights groups and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, and fuel divisions within Gillard's Labor government, as well as unsettle voters. ($1 = 0.9541 Australian dollars) (Editing by Rob Taylor and Daniel Magnowski)