CANBERRA, March 18 Prime Minister Julia Gillard's government continues to struggle for public support ahead of national elections set for Sept. 14, ensuring ongoing pressure on her leadership.

Giving eight months notice of the election was intended to end political uncertainty surrounding her minority government, but it also gave up her chance to catch opposition leader Tony Abbott unawares with a snap early poll.

The election will decide whether Australia keeps its controversial carbon tax, and a 30 percent tax on coal and iron ore mining profits, which Abbott has promised to scrap if he wins power.

Aside from carbon and mining taxes, the government and opposition both support greater involvement with China, the country's biggest trade partner, and close defence ties with the United States.

RATINGS (Unchanged unless stated)

S&P: AAA

MOODY'S: Aaa

FITCH: AAA

Following are the key political risks to watch:

POLLS AND LEADERSHIP

Opinion polls show Abbott's opposition Liberal-National party is well ahead of the government and Gillard would be swept from office, losing up to 21 seats, if an election were held now. The government could lose power if it loses just one seat.

Gillard earlier this month spent a week campaigning in the key election battleground of Western Sydney, but the move had a minimal impact on opinion polls, which continue to show the public prefer her leadership rival Kevin Rudd, who was dumped as prime minister ahead of the 2010 election.

Key ministers continue to support Gillard's leadership, and Gillard has publicly declared she has no intention of standing down ahead of the elections.

What to watch

- Any fresh political blunder could severely damage Gillard's leadership and tempt nervous government lawmakers to replace her with a more popular leader, although Rudd remains a divisive figure within the Labor Party and other potential leaders have only marginal public support.

- The May 14 budget will be the next major political set piece, which could be Gillard's final chance before the election to reshape the political agenda and win back voter support.

- Any unexpected defection or retirement from parliament of a government lawmaker could trigger a by-election in which Gillard might lose control of a parliamentary majority. That could then trigger a full election which could see Labor thrown from office.

MEDIA STORM

Adding to the public discontent with her government, Gillard has unveiled plans to reform media laws and to appoint a new public interest advocate who will be able to enforce rulings by media watchdogs against newspapers.

The changes unleashed a furious reaction from major media companies, particularly the Australian arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp which has labelled the changes as "Stalinist" and a major attack on free speech.

The fight with major media groups in an election year has raised new questions within the ruling Labor Party over Gillard's political judgment, and could see a further boost in party support of Rudd.

Gillard has said the government will abandon the media changes if parliament and media companies cannot agree to the package.

What to watch:

- The outcome of the media reforms could set the tone for the government's relationship with the media in the runup to the election.

BUDGET, MINING TAX

Slowing economic growth and lower commodity prices have hit tax revenues and forced Treasurer Wayne Swan to back away from his promise to deliver a surplus budget in 2012-13.

Further complicating the budget are projections for the controversial 30 percent tax on iron ore and coal mine profits, which began in July 2012. The mining tax was forecast to raise A$2 billion ($2.08 billion) in the current financial year, but raised only A$126 million in its first six months.

Mining magnate Andrew Forrest, who has long campaigned against the mining tax, has challenged the tax in Australia's High Court, claiming it breaches the constitution because it discriminates against the mining states of Western Australia and Queensland. The court is considering its decision.

With the budget set to deliver a deficit, the government has been left with little cash to spend to woo back public support and to fund its major reforms in education and disability services. That could see the it look to boost tax revenue by targeting tax breaks for big business.

Swan could also recoup some money from mining companies by closing a loophole which allows states to increase mining royalties and makes the national government refund the cost to mining companies. But that would reignite a damaging public fight with miners BHP Billiton Ltd, Rio Tinto Ltd and Xstrata PLC, who helped draft the current tax.

What to watch:

- Any move to protect revenues by changing the mining tax, or by capping the royalty rebates to miners, could spark a new row with global mining companies, similar to the national campaign in 2010 which helped bring about the downfall of then-Prime Minister Rudd.

- An adverse finding from the High Court could throw the government's mining tax into disarray, and would be a humiliating defeat for the government as it heads towards elections.

ECONOMY

The central bank has cut its growth forecasts for 2013 to around 2.5 percent from earlier forecasts around 2.75 percent, warning the upsurge in the mining industry will peak earlier and at a lower level than previously expected.

The Australian dollar, which has traded near 30-year highs above parity with the U.S. dollar for most of the past two years, plus rising costs and lower commodity prices, are hampering investment in the resources sector.

National Accounts figures in March found Australia's $1.4 trillion economy grew 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter, or 3.1 percent for the year, despite economists expectations of slowing growth.

Australia's employment also soared by 71,500 in February, far exceeding economist expectations and signalling low interest rates and rising asset prices are fuelling an economic pick-up.

Retail sales have also picked up, along with consumer confidence and house prices, with signs that homebuilding has also shown signs of life after a long lull.

At its March board meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates steady at 3.0 percent and made it clear it had room to cut further if needed. However, economists believe rates will be steady until at least the middle of the year.

What to watch:

- The world economy poses a downside risk with ongoing worries about Europe and U.S. fiscal policy, and growth in Asia dampened by slower Chinese growth and weakness in Europe.

- Any falls in commodity prices could weaken Australian export revenue, see more resources projects shelved, and lead to job cuts in the resources sector.

($1 = 0.9608 Australian dollars) (Editing by Daniel Magnowski)