By Jackie Range
SYDNEY, Sept 23 Toll road operator RiverCity
Motorway Ltd, expected to sell for more than A$600 million
($563.22 million), attracted final bids from a group that
includes Dutch pension fund manager APG and Australia's
Macquarie Group, and separately, the global asset
management division of Swiss bank UBS AG, people
familiar with the process said.
The bids come as an array of foreign and domestic investors
are vying for infrastructure assets in Australia, looking to
benefit from stable returns amid a slowing but still relatively
strong economy.
Bids are also expected from infrastructure specialist
Hastings Funds Management with Spain's Abertis Infraestructuras
SA and Queensland Motorways which manages transport
infrastructure in the state, people familiar with the matter
said.
Access Capital Advisers, a specialist investment manager of
infrastructure and alternative assets, is leading the group of
three of its clients including APG, bidding alongside Macquarie,
a person familiar with the matter said.
A new owner is expected to usher in a period of stability
for RiverCity, which operates a tunnel under the Brisbane river.
Like some other Australian toll roads, RiverCity collapsed when
traffic flow assumptions proved incorrect. Any new buyer has
more than three years of traffic data that can be now used to
help set its value.
RiverCity was put into voluntary administration in February
2011, with the company's lenders then putting the company into
receivership. The company collapsed owing lenders A$1.34 billion
of debt.
Receiver KordaMentha and financial adviser Goldman Sachs
are selling RiverCity. KordaMentha will evaluate the bids
and the winning party could be announced within a week to 10
days.
Officials with Macquarie, RiverCity, Access Capital, UBS,
Queensland Motorways and Hastings declined to comment. Officials
with Goldman Sachs and Abertis were not available to comment.