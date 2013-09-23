SYDNEY, Sept 23 Dutch pension fund manager APG in a consortium with Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd and, separately, the global asset management division of Swiss bank UBS AG, made final bids for RiverCity Motorway Ltd, people familiar with the process said.

The business is expected to sell for more than A$600 million ($563.22 million). RiverCity operates a tunnel under the Brisbane river.

($1 = 1.0653 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jackie Range)