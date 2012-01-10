SYDNEY Jan 10 The key architects in last year's $4 billion buyout of African coal miner Riversdale Mining by Rio Tinto plan to offer shares in a new coal venture focused on North America in Australia.

Privately-held Riversdale Resources Pty Ltd, headed by former Riversdale Mining executives Michael O'Keeffe and Steve Mallyon, this week beat out Usibelli Coal Mine Inc, Alaska Mining and Energy Co and Arctic Coal LLC with a $3 million bid for exploration rights over the nearly 10,000-acre Chickaloon coal deposit in Alaska's Mat-Su Valley.

O'Keeffe told reporters Chickaloon contained high-quality, bituminous coal prized by steel makers and would act as the centrepiece for the initial public offering, which is planned in "about a year to 18 months."

In the meantime, Riversdale was looking to acquire a working coal mine in North America, to provide cash to help fund preliminary work on the Alaskan project, according to O'Keeffe.

Rio paid A$16.50 a share for Riversdale Mining in 2011 to secure its hard coking coal projects in Mozambique, which could eventually supply as much as a tenth of the global market.

Since selling out to Rio, O'Keeffe and Mallyon had been scouring North America for new projects, eventually targeting the Chickaloon prospect because of the ease in shipping to high-demand markets of Asia, according to O'Keeffe.

"We like the met (metallurgical) coal story over other steel making materials," O'Keeffe said.

"We believe there's plenty of iron ore around, but met coal is harder to find and therefore more valuable," he said.

Riversdale Resources will need to secure an exploration permit from Alaska's Department of Natural Resources in order to evaluate the geology and determine if any of the coal resources can be mined, according to the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, which holds the land.

Proceeds from the auction will be used to fund programs and services for trust beneficiaries, including people with mental illness and chronic alcoholism, it said.

Riversdale Resources will also pay the trust $4 per acre per year in rent, adjusted every five years, plus 5 percent of income from any coal mined there, according to the trust. (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Miral Fahmy)