SYDNEY Jan 10 The key architects in last
year's $4 billion buyout of African coal miner Riversdale Mining
by Rio Tinto plan to offer shares in a new coal
venture focused on North America in Australia.
Privately-held Riversdale Resources Pty Ltd, headed by former
Riversdale Mining executives Michael O'Keeffe and Steve Mallyon,
this week beat out Usibelli Coal Mine Inc, Alaska Mining and
Energy Co and Arctic Coal LLC with a $3 million bid for
exploration rights over the nearly 10,000-acre Chickaloon coal
deposit in Alaska's Mat-Su Valley.
O'Keeffe told reporters Chickaloon contained high-quality,
bituminous coal prized by steel makers and would act as the
centrepiece for the initial public offering, which is planned in
"about a year to 18 months."
In the meantime, Riversdale was looking to acquire a
working coal mine in North America, to provide cash to help fund
preliminary work on the Alaskan project, according to O'Keeffe.
Rio paid A$16.50 a share for Riversdale Mining in 2011 to
secure its hard coking coal projects in Mozambique, which could
eventually supply as much as a tenth of the global market.
Since selling out to Rio, O'Keeffe and Mallyon had been
scouring North America for new projects, eventually targeting
the Chickaloon prospect because of the ease in shipping to
high-demand markets of Asia, according to O'Keeffe.
"We like the met (metallurgical) coal story over other steel
making materials," O'Keeffe said.
"We believe there's plenty of iron ore around, but met coal
is harder to find and therefore more valuable," he said.
Riversdale Resources will need to secure an exploration
permit from Alaska's Department of Natural Resources in order to
evaluate the geology and determine if any of the coal resources
can be mined, according to the Alaska Mental Health Trust
Authority, which holds the land.
Proceeds from the auction will be used to fund programs and
services for trust beneficiaries, including people with mental
illness and chronic alcoholism, it said.
Riversdale Resources will also pay the trust $4 per acre per
year in rent, adjusted every five years, plus 5 percent of
income from any coal mined there, according to the trust.
(Reporting by James Regan; editing by Miral Fahmy)