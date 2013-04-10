SYDNEY, April 10 The Australian government ended
its A$20 billion ($21 billion) progamme of buying up
mortgage-backed securities, which successfully supported home
lenders through the global financial crisis.
Treasurer (finance minister) Wayne Swan said on Thursday the
government's debt agency, the Australian Office of Financial
Management (AOFM), would no longer buy residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) as investor appetite for the
asset class has returned after collapsing during the last credit
crisis.
Spreads on a standard RMBS offer have contracted
significantly, paying less than 100 basis points over interbank
swaps compared with around 175 basis points in 2009.
The agency does not plan to sell its A$20 billion of RMBS
potfolio soon, Swan said. That came as no real surprise as the
programme has been profitable, generating more than A$2 billion
in gross interest since its inception in 2008.
Australia was the world's fourth-largest residential
mortgage-backed market (RMBS) before the crisis hit and spooked
investors on a global scale.
The Labor government came to the rescue by becoming a major
buyer in new issues of RMBS, essentially buying home lenders
time until markets stabilised.
The crisis hit non-bank institutions particularly hard and
they were unable to access funds locally or internationally. At
the time, non-banks, including Resimac and Liberty Financial,
provided around a quarter of the nation's home loans.
Their market share has now slipped to around 10 percent with
the rest in the hands of the country's four major
banks--Australia & New Zealand Banking Group,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank
and Westpac Banking Corp.
Real estate is an obsession in the resource-rich country
with two-thirds of Australians owning their homes, either
outright or through a mortgage.
($1 = 0.9540 Australian dollars)
