SYDNEY, April 10 The Australian government ended its A$20 billion ($21 billion) progamme of buying up mortgage-backed securities, which successfully supported home lenders through the global financial crisis.

Treasurer (finance minister) Wayne Swan said on Thursday the government's debt agency, the Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM), would no longer buy residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) as investor appetite for the asset class has returned after collapsing during the last credit crisis.

Spreads on a standard RMBS offer have contracted significantly, paying less than 100 basis points over interbank swaps compared with around 175 basis points in 2009.

The agency does not plan to sell its A$20 billion of RMBS potfolio soon, Swan said. That came as no real surprise as the programme has been profitable, generating more than A$2 billion in gross interest since its inception in 2008.

Australia was the world's fourth-largest residential mortgage-backed market (RMBS) before the crisis hit and spooked investors on a global scale.

The Labor government came to the rescue by becoming a major buyer in new issues of RMBS, essentially buying home lenders time until markets stabilised.

The crisis hit non-bank institutions particularly hard and they were unable to access funds locally or internationally. At the time, non-banks, including Resimac and Liberty Financial, provided around a quarter of the nation's home loans.

Their market share has now slipped to around 10 percent with the rest in the hands of the country's four major banks--Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp.

Real estate is an obsession in the resource-rich country with two-thirds of Australians owning their homes, either outright or through a mortgage. ($1 = 0.9540 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)