SYDNEY, July 10 Global investment company
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP has joined with Pacific
Equity Partners (PEP) to ready a joint bid for compliance
company SAI Global, Australian media reported on
Thursday.
The two companies are said to be preparing an offer for the
standards, assurance and information business, with a bid
expected by the July 15 deadline, the Australian Financial
Review said.
PEP launched a A$1.1 billion ($1.0 billion) non-binding
proposal for SAI in May, but the compliance company said other
potential buyers had contacted it and decided to publish
information about its business for all those interested.
Reuters reported in late June that at least two other
parties were interested in acquiring PEP.
KKR has earmarked expansion in Australia, although a A$2.90
billion takeover offer for Treasury Wine Estates
rejected in May.
($1 = 1.0629 Australian Dollars)
