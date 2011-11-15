SYDNEY Nov 15 Australian oil and gas firm Santos is delaying drilling a pilot coal seam gas (CGS) well in northern New Wales South state in response to farmers' concerns that CGS projects could endanger water quality in one of Australia's most productive agricultural regions.

Santos, which is already pressing ahead with its $16 billion liquefied coal seam gas project in the north-eastern state of Queensland, due to come on scheme in 2015, said on Tuesday its decision to delay drilling gave time for further consultation with the local community.

The proposed well was to have been drilled at the company's Spring Ridge site within the Liverpool Plains, some 400 kms north of Sydney, which is a key grain and livestock producing region.

The plains' fertile black soil and significant underground water reservoirs mean the region is a reliable high yielding producer of crops such as high protein wheat.

It is also a significant beef producing region.

Santos said it would delay drilling activities on the site until the completion of a catchment water study, which is expected in March 2012.

"Given the local sensitivities about the potential impact of CSG activity on the groundwater resources associated with the black soil, we have agreed to delay the planned work at Spring Ridge," said James Baulderstone, Santos' eastern Australian vice-president in a statement.

The company's decision coincides with a NSW state government inquiry into CSG projects following escalating public concern that such projects could adversely impact on the agricultural sector.

The state's key farmers lobby group, NSW Farmers, said the decision by Santos to halt drilling activity until the water catchment study was completed was a significant first step.

But, the farmers group said the NSW state government should call a halt to all CSG developments until the protection of water resources could be guaranteed. (Reporting by Bruce Hextall; Editing by Lincoln Feast)