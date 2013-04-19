SYDNEY, April 19 Australia's Santos Ltd
, the country's No.2 energy firm, said on Thursday its
production dipped 2 percent to 12.1 million barrels of oil
equivalent (mmboe) in the first quarter.
Santos maintained production guidance of between 53 and 57
mmboe for 2013 and said its capital expenditure for the year
would remain at $4 billion.
Gas production of 9.1 mmboe was in line with the same period
a year ago, with higher Otway Basin production offset by lower
production from the Cooper Basin due to major planned shutdowns.
Quarterly crude oil production of 2 million barrels was down
19 percent, partly due to lower production from Stag and the
Cooper Basin.
Santos said its $19 billion Exxon Mobil -led PNG LNG
project and its flagship $18.5 billion Gladstone liquefied
natural gas (LNG) project are on track for first LNG in 2014 and
2015, respectively.
The Moomba-191 unconventional shale well, which became the
country's first commercially producing shale gas well in
September, was flowing at an average rate of 2.3 standard cubic
feet per day as at the end of the quarter, the company said.
That is slightly below the average 2.5 million standard
cubic feet per day it reported at the end of the year. Four new
exploration wells are planned for 2013.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)