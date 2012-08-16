SYDNEY Aug 17 Australian oil and gas producer Santos on Friday reported a 48 percent slump in profit for the first half of 2012, missing analysts' forecasts.

First-half net profit was A$262 million ($275 million), compared with A$504 million in the first half of 2011 and analysts' forecasts of around A$270 million.

The company maintained its production guidance for the full year of a range of 51-55 MMboe (million barrels of oil equivalents).

It added that it expects the Australian government's carbon tax to cost the company between A$45 million and A$65 million in the 12 months from the introduction of the tax on July 1.

Santos said its flagship $18.5 billion Gladstone LNG (GLNG) project in Queensland is on schedule to begin production in 2015.

The company announced the cost of GLNG had increased by more than 15 percent to $18.5 billion in late June as Santos had to drill 300 more wells to find enough gas for the planned start-up. ($1 = 0.9520 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Chris Gallagher)