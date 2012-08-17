(Corrects analyst forecast to underlying profit, not net
profit)
SYDNEY Aug 17 Australian oil and gas producer
Santos on Friday reported a 48 percent slump in net
profit for the first half of 2012.
First-half net profit was A$262 million ($275 million),
compared with A$504 million in the first half of 2011, which
benefited from asset sales.
Underlying profit, which stripped out those asset sales,
rose 20 percent to A$283 million, beating analysts' forecasts of
around A$270 million.
The company maintained its production guidance for the full
year of a range of 51-55 MMboe (million barrels of oil
equivalents).
It added that it expects the Australian government's carbon
tax to cost the company between A$45 million and A$65 million in
the 12 months from the introduction of the tax on July 1.
Santos said its flagship $18.5 billion Gladstone LNG (GLNG)
project in Queensland is on schedule to begin production in
2015.
The company announced the cost of GLNG had increased by more
than 15 percent to $18.5 billion in late June as Santos had to
drill 300 more wells to find enough gas for the planned
start-up.
($1 = 0.9520 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Ryan
Woo)