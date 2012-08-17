* H1 underlying profit A$283 mln vs A$270 mln expected
* Expects production in H2 to be stronger than H1
* Moomba-191 well delivers first commercial shale gas
* Maintains FY production guidance
SYDNEY, Aug 17 Santos, Australia's
third-biggest oil and gas producer, reported a
better-than-expected underlying profit for the first half as it
brought its first commercial shale gas well online and gas
prices rose, driving its shares to a two-month high.
The 20 percent jump in underlying profit is good news for
the smaller rival of BHP Billiton and Woodside
Petroleum, coming just weeks after it reported a major
blow-out in costs at its key Gladstone LNG (GLNG) project in
eastern Queensland.
"First-half production was the highest in three years which,
combined with higher oil and gas prices, has produced a strong
first-half result," Chief Executive David Knox said in a
statement on Friday.
"We expect production in the second half of the year will be
stronger than the first."
The production of shale gas from its Moomba-191 well, which
Santos owns a majority interest in, is a positive development
for the company's Gladstone LNG project.
"We expect further appraisal of the shale gas resources to
provide additional reserves booking for Santos which could help
secure long term gas supply for GLNG and potentially longer term
expansion," said Neil Beveridge, an analyst with Bernstein
Research in Hong Kong.
Oil and gas production surged 11 percent to 25.4 million
barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) in the first half.
Santos maintained its full-year output guidance of a range
of 51-55 MMboe and declared an interim dividend of 15 cents per
share, unchanged from a year earlier.
Net profit slumped 48 percent to A$262 million ($275
million) from A$504 million in the first half of last year when
Santos booked a gain from asset sales.
But first-half underlying profit, which excludes one-time
gains and losses, rose to A$283 million from A$236 million.
Analysts had estimated an underlying profit of A$270 million.
Santos shares rose as high as A$12.14, outpacing an overall
higher market. They ended up 3.2 percent at A$11.78.
GLADSTONE
Santos said its flagship $18.5 billion Gladstone LNG
project, one of three gas developments worth over $50 billion
underway in Queensland, is on schedule to begin production in
2015.
People in the industry say plans are running off track due
to disappointing drilling results, which have led to rising
costs, and because of staunch opposition from local farmers and
environmentalists concerned that the projects will damage local
water supplies.
The cost of GLNG has increased more than 15 percent to $18.5
billion in late June as 300 additional wells had to be drilled
to find enough gas for the planned start-up, Santos said.
Santos added that it expects the government's carbon tax to
cost the company between A$45 million and A$65 million in the 12
months from the introduction of the levy on July 1.