By Matt Siegel
| SYDNEY, April 8
SYDNEY, April 8 Embattled Australian satellite
firm NewSat said on Wednesday a major lender for its
upcoming $650 million satellite launch had withdrawn support for
the project, forcing it to look for alternative funding to
prevent the project from collapsing.
Funding for the project to launch Australia's only privately
owned commercial satellite was suspended last year after
financial irregularities were uncovered and Melbourne-based
NewSat needed waivers from its backers to get new loan
instalments. But the aerospace firm failed to secure the support
of Europe's COFACE Lender Group.
"The result of the COFACE position is that the COFACE Lender
Group will not presently advance further funds," NewSat said in
a statement.
"The other lenders have stated that they also will not
advance further funds so long as the COFACE Lender Group does
not advance funds, or until a substitute funding source emerges
that is acceptable to the other lenders."
Some $62 million is still outstanding on the loan from
COFACE, NewSat said, while approximately $160 million from the
other backers remained frozen.
A collapse of the deal to launch the satellite, Jabiru-1,
would be a blow for the U.S. Export Import Bank, the other
primary lender funding the Lockheed Martin-built
satellite.
Ex-Im Bank is fighting for survival over criticism that the
80-year-old institution, which has invested heavily in
satellites in recent years, favours corporate giants over small
businesses.
The funding shortfall has already stopped NewSat from paying
its launch provider, France's Arianespace, which in turn led it
to issue the Australian communications firm a termination notice
with a 30-day deadline.
Although Lockheed has not stopped building Jabiru-1, NewSat
said that the funding issues could lead the U.S. aerospace giant
to terminate its satellite manufacturing agreement, leading to
the collapse of the project.
NewSat said that is remained in talks with its lending group
about bridging the funding shortfall, and would pursue
alternative lending and capital sources.
The firm has recently hired U.S. investment bank Peter J
Solomon Company to assist with financing, it said.
Shares in NewSat have been suspended since March 25 having
lost more than 70 percent of their value in the past year.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)