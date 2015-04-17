SYDNEY, April 17 Embattled Australian satellite firm NewSat was placed in administration on Friday, just weeks after a major lender withdrew support for a planned $650-million satellite launch, throwing its viability into doubt.

Funding for the launch of Australia's only privately owned commercial satellite was suspended last year after financial irregularities were uncovered and Melbourne-based NewSat needed waivers from its backers to get new loan instalments.

But a key lender, Europe's COFACE Lender Group, pulled out of the deal this month, raising fresh questions about the company's fiscal viability.

Insolvency firm McGrath Nichol has taken control of the company and its assets, it said in a statement, and a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction have been issued against the firm.

"The receivers' immediate priority is to take control of the assets of NewSat, urgently assess its financial position and progress the capital raising activities recently commenced by the company," said McGrath Nichol partner Jason Preston.

"In the interim, the operations of NewSat will continue on a business-as-usual basis."

The move calls into question the launch of Australia's only privately owned commercial satellite, Jabiru-1, which could be a blow for the U.S. Export Import Bank, the other primary lender funding the Lockheed Martin-built satellite.

Ex-Im Bank is fighting for survival over criticism that the 80-year-old institution, which has recently invested heavily in satellites, favours corporate giants over small businesses.

A funding shortfall had stopped NewSat from paying its launch provider, France's Arianespace, which in turn issued the Australian communications firm a termination notice with a 30-day deadline.

Although Lockheed has not stopped building Jabiru-1, NewSat said this month that the funding issues could lead the U.S. aerospace giant to terminate its satellite manufacturing agreement, resulting in the project's collapse. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)