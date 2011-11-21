SYDNEY Nov 21 Australian banks are
unlikely to enjoy any great reduction in funding costs from the
launch of covered bonds, says a top central banker who sees it
rather as a method to reach safety conscious investors abroad.
In a speech to a securitisation conference, Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Guy Debelle also said that a
general trend to more secured issuance by banks, particularly in
Europe, was unsustainable.
Australia's major banks have only just begun to issue
covered bonds, a form of borrowing preferred by some investors
as they rank ahead of depositors for a claim on the banks'
assets.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac
last week became me the first local institutions to
launch covered bonds in the U.S. market.
The four majors aim to raise around A$20 billion to A$25
billion annually from covered bonds, which they hoped would be
much cheaper than unsecured financing.
Debelle, however, said any cost reduction would likely be
offset in part by a demand for greater compensation from
unsecured creditors.
"So I see the role of covered bonds as primarily broadening
the potential investor base rather than a means of reducing
overall funding costs for banks," said Debelle, who heads the
central bank's financial markets unit.
He expected covered bonds would likely be primarily an
offshore funding source for Australian banks with the domestic
investor base more comfortable with mortgage-backed securities.
More generally, Debelle said the current preference by some
investors for secured bank debt was all about putting themselves
at the front of the creditor queue were a bank to run into
trouble.
"But ultimately, everyone can't be at the front of the
queue," he said. "I don't see this trend towards predominantly
secured issuance as being sustainable."
"In due course, investors in bank paper might again come to
the realisation that there is not as stark a difference between
secured and unsecured issuance, as current pricing would
suggest," Debelle said.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)