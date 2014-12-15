UPDATE 1-Last RBS investor group held settlement talks over 2008 cash call -sources
* Case scheduled to come to court in May (Adds multimillionaire businessman backing the claimants)
SYDNEY Dec 15 Australia's conservative government said on Monday it had postponed the release of a mid-year budget update due to a security alert in Sydney, where hostages are being held in a cafe in the central business district.
Treasurer Joe Hockey had been due to announce updated deficit and spending plans in his mid-year economic and financial review at 0130 GMT.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott was due to appear at a news conference to discuss the hostage crisis. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Case scheduled to come to court in May (Adds multimillionaire businessman backing the claimants)
ASUNCION, March 17 Paraguay's treasury minister and central bank president will meet with investors in the United States and Europe next week to drum up interest in a planned $500 million bond sale, the treasury ministry said in a statement on Friday.
WASHINGTON, March 17 President Donald Trump reiterated his strong support for NATO on Friday and pressed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet NATO's military spending target, in the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.