SYDNEY Dec 14 A Melbourne teen arrested after
police found explosives at his home pleaded guilty on Monday to
a terrorism-related charge, highlighting concerns about youth
radicalisation following last week's arrest of a 15-year-old
Sydney boy in police raids.
The 17-year-old was planning an attack using improvised
explosive devices, police said in May when they raided his home
in Greenvale, 20 kms (12 miles) north of Australia's second
city, Melbourne.
The boy, who could not be identified because of his age,
pleaded guilty to a single charge of "engaging in an act in
preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act," the Australian
Associated Press reported from the courtroom.
Prosecutors dropped two other charges following the guilty
plea, the AAP reported. Victoria state County Court officials
could not be reached immediately for comment.
Australia, a staunch ally of the United States and its
battle against Islamist militants in Iraq and Syria, has been on
heightened alert for attacks by home-grown radicals since last
year.
Last Thursday, police said they had charged a 20-year-old
man and a 15-year-old boy with conspiracy to attack government
buildings after they were arrested during early-morning raids by
counter-terrorism police in Sydney.
Three other men, all of them already in custody on
terrorism-related offences, were also charged as part of the
same operation.
Police have described as "disturbing" the high number of
young Australians charged with or involved in violent actions.
The matter has raised concerns about how well the government is
dealing with at-risk youth in the Muslim population.
Just weeks before the 17-year-old boy was arrested, five
other Melbourne teenagers were arrested over the planning of an
unrelated Islamic State-inspired terrorist attack against police
on the national ANZAC day holiday.
In September 2014, police shot dead a teenager in the
southern city of Melbourne after he stabbed two
counter-terrorism officers. Three months later, two hostages
were killed when police stormed a central Sydney cafe to end a
17-hour siege by a lone gunman, who was also killed.
A 15-year-old boy shot and killed an accountant at police
headquarters in the Sydney suburb of Parramatta in October and
was then killed in a gunfight with police outside the building.
