Etihad Airways says assisting Australian police with plane attack probe

SYDNEY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Tuesday it was helping Australian Federal Police with an investigation into an alleged plot to bring down a plane.

The disclosure comes after four men were arrested at the weekend in raids conducted across several Sydney suburbs.

"The Etihad Airways aviation security team is assisting the Australian Federal Police with its investigation and the matter is ongoing," the Etihad statement said.

Police have not named which airline was allegedly targeted, nor the specific means that were to be used to take it down. (Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Himani Sarkar)