* Hostage-taker Monis had no known ties to terror groups
* Also had little standing in Sydney's Muslim community
* Fear of return to prison may have unhinged him -lawyer
(adds detail)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, Dec 16 The self-styled sheikh behind a
siege at a Sydney cafe had been charged as an accessory to
murder and with multiple sexual offences. He also harboured deep
grievances against the Australian government and had found
little kinship in the city's large Muslim community, where he
was seen as deeply troubled.
Man Haron Monis, an Iranian refugee described by those who
knew him as a loner, was killed early on Tuesday after heavily
armed police stormed the Lindt Chocolate Cafe to end a 16-hour
hostage drama that made global headlines.
Last year Monis was charged as an accessory to the stabbing
murder of his ex-wife, who was set alight in a Sydney apartment
block. He was charged this year with more than 40 counts of
sexual or indecent assault against women in Sydney, according to
court documents.
He was also found guilty in 2012 of sending threatening
letters to the families of eight Australian soldiers killed in
Afghanistan and sentenced to two years in prison, although he
served only a portion of that penalty.
Those charges and the conviction, as well as public
statements Monis made on his website, have raised questions in
Australian media about whether authorities should have done more
to monitor him.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott told reporters that Monis was
well known to police. When asked by a journalist whether it was
appropriate for Monis to have been granted bail for the murder
charge, New South Wales state Premier Mike Baird declined to
comment.
Monis's website, now taken down by authorities, painted a
picture of a man unravelling, enraged by Australian courts and
by perceived injustices against Muslims in Iraq and Afghanistan.
"Man Haron Monis ... has continuously been under attack &
false accusation by the Australian government & media since he
started his political letter campaign from 2007," Monis wrote on
the website.
He also railed against what he said was a decision by a
court to prevent him from seeing his children.
"His children have been taken away from him by the
Australian government and he is not allowed to visit or even
call them," Monis wrote.
UNSETTLED LONER
Sydney-based criminal defence lawyer Adam Houda, who
represented Monis over the letters sent to the soldiers'
families, described him as a deeply unsettled loner, wholly
apart from Sydney's tight-knit Muslim community.
"He was a very, very, very unusual guy, and he had no
affiliations with any group. He operated alone. He was a lone
wolf," Houda told Reuters.
A source close to Sydney-based Islamists, speaking on
condition of anonymity, said Monis did not belong to any local
radical group and that leading figures held him in contempt.
In December Monis seemed to suggest on his website that he
had switched from Shi'ite to Sunni Islam, which would help
explain media reports that he had demanded police bring a flag
from militant Sunni Islamist group Islamic State to the cafe.
"I used to be a Rafidi, but not anymore," he wrote, using an
Arabic word that can be translated as "heretic" and is sometimes
used by Sunnis as an abusive term for Shi'ites.
"Now I am a Muslim," he added.
Monis left predominantly Shi'ite Iran in the late 1990s
after coming into conflict with authorities there, said lawyer
Manny Conditsis, who represented him in the murder case.
After receiving asylum in Australia in 2001, Monis obsessed
about exposing violence against Muslim civilians abroad,
Conditsis told Reuters.
His website showed graphic images of children that he says
were killed by U.S.-led coalition air strikes, as well as media
coverage following his court appearances and statements
addressed to the Muslim community and Abbott.
DEEP SCARS
He compared himself to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange,
saying he was being persecuted for his political beliefs.
"Since the Australian government cannot tolerate Sheikh
Haron's activity, (it) is trying to damage his image by these
false accusations," he wrote.
While in prison Monis claims he was tortured, smeared with
excrement and forced to sleep on a bare concrete floor,
Conditsis said.
"I know that left quite deep scars for him," he said.
"If he had formed the view prior to this siege that he was
going to inevitably go back to prison, whether he was guilty or
not ... I can see that might have unhinged him."
Despite the warning signs, police must focus limited
resources on groups attempting to pull off major terrorist
attacks, said Greg Barton, director of the Global Terrorism
Research Centre at Monash University in Melbourne.
Barton said there was only a tiny category of people at any
given time police can legally and financially justify keeping
under surveillance.
"On the triage priority list, he would be well down that
list," he said.
"I don't think it's a case of a failure or a mistake. I just
think it's a case of the harsh reality of dealing with this kind
of threat."
Abbott seemed to confirm as much on Tuesday evening, when he
told reporters that Monis had not been on any watchlist.
"Even if this individual had been monitored 24 hours a day,
it's quite likely, certainly possible, that this incident could
have taken place," Abbott said.
(Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast and Swati Pandey in
SYDNEY; Editing by Mike Collett-White, Paul Tait, Dean Yates and
Will Waterman)