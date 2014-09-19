By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, Sept 19 Intelligence "chatter" has
revealed that militants plan to attack Australian politicians
and government buildings, the prime minister said on Friday, a
day after hundreds of police carried out a sweeping
counter-terrorism operation.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott said he had ordered security
boosted at Parliament House in Canberra, amid mounting concerns
over the possibility of attacks by Australians radicalised in
Iraq or Syria.
More than 800 police were involved in the security operation
in Sydney and Brisbane on Thursday, which authorities said had
thwarted a plot by militants linked to the Islamic State group
to behead a random member of the public.
"There is chatter, there has been chatter, amongst these
networks, of targeting government people. There is no doubt
about that," Abbott said in an interview with Australia's
Channel Nine television network.
"That is why we are in the process of upgrading security at
Parliament House in Canberra; that is why we are in the process
of putting the Australian Federal Police in charge, not just of
external security, but also of internal security in Parliament
House."
In May, an Australian lawmaker caused a stir when he
smuggled a fake bomb into parliament to highlight security
shortfalls created by budget cuts.
Australia is concerned over the number of its citizens
believed to be fighting overseas with militant groups, including
a suicide bomber who killed three people in Baghdad in July and
two men shown in images on social media holding the severed
heads of Syrian soldiers.
Up to 160 Australians have either been involved in fighting
in the Middle East or actively supporting it, officials have
said. At least 20 are believed to have returned to Australia and
pose a security risk, and last week the national security agency
for the first time raised its four-tier threat level to "high".
Highlighting the risk of homegrown militants returning from
the Middle East, Abbott pledged on Sunday to send a 600-strong
force as well as strike aircraft to join a U.S.-led coalition
fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq.
Police said the Thursday raids were focused in western
Sydney and the Queensland state capital of Brisbane, where two
men were arrested on terrorism-related charges last week.
Authorities said that 15 people were detained during the
operation, which involved heavily armed state and federal police
officers swooping in on at least 25 properties in a highly
coordinated pre-dawn raid spanning two states.
Sydney man Omarjan Azari, 22, has been charged with
conspiracy to commit a terrorist act and will remain in custody
until a hearing in November, authorities said.
A second 24-year-old Sydney man was charged late on Thursday
with possessing ammunition without a licence and unauthorised
possession of a prohibited weapon, the Sydney Morning Herald
reported. He has been released on bail.
About half of Australia's population of roughly 500,000
Muslims lives in Sydney, with the majority in the western
suburbs where the raids occurred.
Several hundred people protested late on Thursday against
the raids in Sydney's largely Muslim Lakemba neighbourhood,
where they expressed anger that the raids, and new security laws
aimed at targeting extremists, were unfairly focused on Muslims.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)