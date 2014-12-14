SYDNEY Dec 15 Australian police cordoned off
one of Sydney's main business areas on Monday, with media
reporting that hostages were being held in a cafe.
Part of Martin Place, home to the Reserve Bank of Australia,
commercial banks and close to the New South Wales (NSW) state
parliament, was closed off by armed police.
Live television footage showed patrons inside a cafe
standing with their hands pressed against the windows. A black
and white flag similar to those used by Islamic State militants
in Iraq and Syria was also visible.
NSW Police tweeted: "A police operation is underway in
Martin Place, Sydney's CBD. People are advised to avoid the
area."
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editied by Paul Tait)