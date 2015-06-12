By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, June 12 Australia will expand a
crackdown on Islamist militant groups with more tough security
legislation, the attorney general told a regional summit aimed
at combating violent extremism on Friday.
Australia is on high alert for attacks by radicalised
Muslims including home-grown militants returning from fighting
in the Middle East, having raised its threat level to "high" and
unleashed a series of high-profile raids in cities.
Conservative Prime Minister Tony Abbott has secured a raft
of new security powers in recent years, expanding domestic
spying capabilities and proposing to strip citizenship from
dual-nationals accused of terrorism.
Attorney General George Brandis did not outline the
specifics of new legislation during his speech at the summit in
Sydney, which is being attended by representatives from about 25
countries, as well as executives from web giants Twitter Inc.
and Google Inc..
He did, however, focus heavily on the challenge of stopping
the spread online and via social media of militant propaganda,
which he called one of the most pressing issues facing the
government.
"I'm announcing this morning that the government will
introduce further legislation. That legislation will take into
account lessons learned from recent legislative amendments and
counter-terrorism operations," Brandis said.
Abbott has said about 100 Australians are believed to be
fighting with militant groups in Iraq and Syria backed by about
150 Australia-based "facilitators".
Security analysts have estimated that thousands of foreign
fighters are in Iraq and Syria, drawn by the rise of Islamic
State militants and travelling from scores of countries around
the world.
Abbott last year warned that the balance between freedom and
security in Australia "may have to shift", and has made the
battle against militants a focus of his government.
New data retention laws have expanded the ability to monitor
domestic communications, citizens now face up to a decade in
prison for travel to overseas areas declared off-limits and
barriers between overseas and domestic spy agencies have been
lowered.
But critics say the data laws go too far in compromising
privacy and have raised questions about whether the government
can strip Australians of their citizenship without running afoul
of international legal obligations.
The summit on countering violent extremism is modelled on a
similar gathering held in the United States this year. Brandis
has said it will serve as a "report card" on how that summit's
recommendations were being implemented.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)