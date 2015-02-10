SYDNEY Feb 11 Australian counterterrorism
police said on Wednesday they had thwarted an imminent attack
linked to the Islamic State militant group after arresting two
men in Sydney on Tuesday.
"When we did the search of the premises, a number of items
were located, including a machete, a hunting knife, a home-made
flag representing the prescribed terrorist organisation IS, and
also a video which depicted a man talking about carrying out an
attack," New South Wales Deputy Police Commissioner Catherine
Burn told reporters.
"We will allege that both of these men were preparing to do
this act yesterday."
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Dean Yates)