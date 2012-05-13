ADELAIDE May 14 Australia may have significant shale gas resources which could double its already large gas resource base and support a growing export industry, according to a government report released on Monday.

Australia has around 390 trillion cubic feet in gas resources, excluding shale gas, ranking third behind coal and uranium as Australia's largest energy resource, according to the report conducted by Geoscience Australia and the Australia Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics.

"While exploration for shale gas in Australia has only recently commenced and resources are poorly understood, shale gas could potentially double Australia's gas resources," Australia's Resources Minister Martin Ferguson said in a statement.

The shale gas resourcees are primarily in central Australia, the report said.

Australia is the world's fourth largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), but is expected to surpass Qatar as the world's top LNG exporter by the end of the decade with around $170 billion worth of projects under construction.

"Importantly, this report reconfirms Australia's capacity to continue to be a major gas exporter supplying the world's growing demand for gas well into the future," Ferguson said.

Australia exported 20 million tonnes of LNG valued at A$10.4 billion ($10.47 billion)in the 2010-2011 financial year. Exports are forecast to grow by 19 percent in 2012-2013 as production from Woodside Petroleum's new Pluto LNG project comes online, Ferguson said.

Exploration of Australia's shale gas reserves has sparked speculation that it could fuel Australia's next wave of energy growth after the country's booming coal seam gas industry.

However, some experts have held that significant output is still many years away as high costs, a growing shortage of labour, and environmental concerns may hinder development.

Shale gas development in the U.S. has turned the gas market there from shortage to glut, and cheap U.S. LNG export projects are soon expected to provide stiff competition for Australian LNG export developments. ($1 = 0.9937 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede, editing by William Hardy)