SYDNEY Oct 18 Australia's stock market
regulator said it is looking into a steep spike in the price of
some major stocks in the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index at
the start of trading on Thursday.
Stocks including Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
(ANZ), gaming group Aristocrat Leisure, AGL
Energy and pallets distributor Brambles jumped
as much as 7 percent when the market opened at 10 a.m. local
time (2300 GMT).
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
said in an emailed statement it had "commenced enquiries with
the market participants involved in trading in these stocks and
related derivatives."
"This is not a formal investigation," it added.
Exchange operator ASX said it observed some "unusual
trading" in the first "AB" group of stocks when markets opened.
The ASX opens trade in alphabetical order.
"These stocks opened up higher than last night and then
retreated to much lower levels immediately after opening," ASX
spokeswoman Kristen Kaus said.
The ASX noted that Thursday was the expiry day for the
October ASX 200 Index futures contracts, which often generates
heightened activity as investors seek to unwind their positions.
Kaus said that trade throughout the rest of the day was
orderly and the bourse was ready to assist ASIC if necessary.
Shares in ANZ soared 6.4 percent to A$27.63 at the open in
heavy volume, before closing virtually flat. If sustained, the
move would have been its biggest one-day climb since early 2009,
during the global financial crisis.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)