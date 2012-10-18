SYDNEY Oct 18 Australia's stock market regulator said it is looking into a steep spike in the price of some major stocks in the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index at the start of trading on Thursday.

Stocks including Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), gaming group Aristocrat Leisure, AGL Energy and pallets distributor Brambles jumped as much as 7 percent when the market opened at 10 a.m. local time (2300 GMT).

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said in an emailed statement it had "commenced enquiries with the market participants involved in trading in these stocks and related derivatives."

"This is not a formal investigation," it added.

Exchange operator ASX said it observed some "unusual trading" in the first "AB" group of stocks when markets opened. The ASX opens trade in alphabetical order.

"These stocks opened up higher than last night and then retreated to much lower levels immediately after opening," ASX spokeswoman Kristen Kaus said.

The ASX noted that Thursday was the expiry day for the October ASX 200 Index futures contracts, which often generates heightened activity as investors seek to unwind their positions.

Kaus said that trade throughout the rest of the day was orderly and the bourse was ready to assist ASIC if necessary.

Shares in ANZ soared 6.4 percent to A$27.63 at the open in heavy volume, before closing virtually flat. If sustained, the move would have been its biggest one-day climb since early 2009, during the global financial crisis. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)