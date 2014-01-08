PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MELBOURNE Jan 9 Three consortia, including Middle Eastern funds, are bidding for Royal Dutch Shell's Australian service stations in a A$3 billion ($2.67 billion) auction, the Australian Financial Review reported on Thursday.
Private equity firm TPG is bidding with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Kuwait Investment Authority, the newspaper said.
Macquarie Group is bidding with Thailand's top energy firm, PTT, while oil trader Vitol is working with Abu Dhabi Investment Council.
Shell is looking to sell its refinery in Geelong, several import terminals and 900 branded service stations. A deal could be signed as early as next week, the newspaper said, citing sources close to Shell.
The oil giant is being advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.
LONDON, March 13 Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.