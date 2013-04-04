* Australian refineries face mounting competition from Asia
* If buyer not found will consider conversion to import
terminal
* 55-year-old refinery no longer fits Shell's capex goals
* Australia's total refining capacity could fall by nearly
40 pct by 2015
SYDNEY, April 4 Royal Dutch Shell put
its Geelong oil refinery in Australia up for sale as mounting
competition from Asia and reduced margins hammer the country's
crude processors.
The refinery could be converted into an import terminal if
no buyer is found, said Andrew Smith, vice president of
downstream operations for Shell Australia, adding that the move
was part of Shell's strategy to focus investment on larger
sites.
"Shell has a rich portfolio of opportunities and there is a
competition for capital for those opportunities and in the world
we are in Geelong just can't compete for that capital," Smith
added.
The 120,000 barrels per day Geelong refinery has been
operating for 55 years and supplies about half of the Australian
state of Victoria's fuel.
It takes crude oil from Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and
Indonesia as well as Algeria, Gabon, United Arab Emirates, New
Zealand, and Australia.
Some traders were doubtful on the chances of a buyer being
found for Geelong, which employs about 470 people.
"If Shell cannot upgrade the refinery, no one can," a trader
with a Southeast Asian refiner said.
STRING OF REFINERY CLOSURES
Australia is one of Asia's biggest importer of fuels, and a
growing number of its ageing refineries are being shut.
If Geelong shuts, including two other refinery closures
announced last year Australia's refining capacity is set to drop
by nearly 40 percent to 408,600 bpd by 2015.
Along with competition from newer Asian facilities, owners
of the refineries are grappling with higher global oil prices, a
drop in Australian crude output, as well as rising labour and
financing costs due to a strong local dollar.
Smith said Shell has been disposing of refineries that no
longer meet its investment criteria, citing the 2011 sale of its
270,000 barrel-per-day Stanlow refinery in Britain to Essar Oil
Ltd.
The company last September also said it was closing another
refinery in Australia, its 79,000 barrels-per-day Clyde Refinery
near Sydney.
Caltex Australia also plans to close in 2014 its
57-year-old Kurnell refinery, which has a capacity of 124,500
bpd. Both refineries will be converted to import terminals.
Analysts have said the 108,600-bpd Lytton plant, also
operated by Caltex, and Exxon Mobil's 80,000-bpd Altona
refinery remain vulnerable to closure, although both firms have
said they will continue operating these plants.