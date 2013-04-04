PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, April 4 Royal Dutch Shell has put its Geelong refinery in Australia up for sale and hopes to close the deal by the end of 2014, the company said on Thursday.
The refinery could be converted into an import terminal if a buyer can't be found, said Andrew Smith, vice president of downstream operations for Shell Australia.
The refinery has been operating for 55 years and supplies about half of the Australian state of Victoria's fuel.
LONDON, March 9 Britain needs a new trade deal with the European Union which gives UK and EU insurers and reinsurers the right to operate across borders, an industry lobby group said on Thursday.
SANTIAGO, March 8 BHP Billiton may try to restart production at the world's No.1 copper mine Escondida in Chile using temporary workers once the strike surpasses 30 days, the company told a local radio station on Wednesday.