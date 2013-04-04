SYDNEY, April 4 Royal Dutch Shell has put its Geelong refinery in Australia up for sale and hopes to close the deal by the end of 2014, the company said on Thursday.

The refinery could be converted into an import terminal if a buyer can't be found, said Andrew Smith, vice president of downstream operations for Shell Australia.

The refinery has been operating for 55 years and supplies about half of the Australian state of Victoria's fuel.