SYDNEY Nov 20 Shell Australia was investigating a gasoline leak at its Geelong refinery on Wednesday, but said the incident was unlikely to impact markets.

The Geelong plant refines a variety of crude oils and feedstocks into fuels and petroleum products for distribution in Australia and overseas.

Firefighters were called to the refinery, 75 kilometres (45 miles) from the city of Melbourne, at around 1900 GMT after being alerted of a flammable product leaking from the facility's catalytic cracking unit.

Hazardous materials detection crews from Victoria state's Country Fire Authority (CFA) remained on the scene monitoring the area, but said there was no risk to nearby residents.

Emergency crews are expected to stay at the refinery for a number of hours working to isolate the leak, which was causing a small fine spray from a pipe about 20 metres above ground, the CFA said.

"The refinery continues to manufacture fuels, and Shell does not expect any market impact," said Shell Australia spokesman Paul Zennaro.

The company declared an "all-clear" at the site around 4 hours after the initial alarm was sounded.

Shell Australia is a unit of Royal Dutch Shell.