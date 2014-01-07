BRIEF-Oncodesign says option to license rights for Parkinson Program from Ipsen
* Oncodesign announces return of research collaboration and option to license rights for parkinson program from Ipsen
SYDNEY Jan 8 Private equity firm TPG is vying for Royal Dutch Shell's refining and retail business in Australia, along with a consortium involving Macquarie Group , the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported on Wednesday.
The paper said there is speculation that a third party, potentially an Asian energy business, is also in the running to buy Shell's assets, including a refinery, import terminals and a network of 900 branded service stations.
The AFR described the process as being in the final stages.
* Oncodesign announces return of research collaboration and option to license rights for parkinson program from Ipsen
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.