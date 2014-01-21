EU mergers and takeovers (March 15)
BRUSSELS, March 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SYDNEY Jan 22 Macquarie Group and Glencore Xstrata have joined forces to bid for Royal Dutch Shell's Australian refining and retail business, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported on Wednesday.
The paper said the heavyweight pairing is up against a consortium comprising oil trader Vitol and the Abu Dhabi Investment Council for assets that include a refinery, import terminals and a network of 900 branded service stations.
A third grouping of private equity firm TPG, the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) and the Kuwait Investment Authority has pulled out of the running, the paper reported, without citing sources.
The AFR described the process as being in the final stages.
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 14 march 2017
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have been struggling with reduced market volatility, the Wall Street Journal reported.