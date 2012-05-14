SYDNEY May 14 Smelling excrement may not be
everyone's idea of fun, but for those who like to push the
boundaries, Australia's most controversial new museum may be
just what they are looking for.
Dubbed "the subversive adult Disneyland", the Museum of Old
and New Art (MONA) is located in Tasmania and features around
400 works of art from Egyptian mummies to Young British Artists
including Chris Ofili and Jenny Saville.
But the most talked-about piece is the Cloaca Professional,
labelled the "poo-machine." It was built by Belgian artist Wim
Delvoye to mimic the actions of the human digestive system.
A series of glass receptacles hang in a row with the machine
being "fed" twice a day on one end. The food is ground up
"naturally," the way it is in the human body, and the device
produces faeces on the clock at 2 pm at the other end.
The smell is so powerful that not many visitors can take it.
"It put me off because of the overwhelming assault on the
senses," said Diane Malnic, a Sydney-based accountant.
Yet this was her second visit in five months, following a
family holiday in Tasmania earlier in the year. This time, she
flew without her husband and children just to have another look
at the collection, interested in Delvoye's other pieces.
She took great care to avoid the "smelly" parts and still
talked vividly about the "vomit room" which was part of an
earlier exhibit no longer on display.
"I wouldn't go back to see them," she said, laughing.
The Cloaca is part of a series of at least five similar
machines built by the artist, another of which will soon be
exhibited at the Louvre. It is the most hated piece in the
museum but also the most visited.
The museum, which opened in January 2011, is owned by
eccentric and philanthropist David Walsh, who made his fortune
as a professional gambler, and features one of the largest
private art collections in the world with an estimated value of
around A$100 million.
Its motto is to shock, offend, inform and entertain.
"It definitely challenges your interpretation of what art
is," said Malnic.
Pieces include Chris Ofili's Holy Virgin Mary, which
features elephant dung and porn-magazine cutouts of genitals. It
caused controversy in 1996, with then-New York City Mayor
Rudolph Giuliani reportedly describing Ofili's work as "sick".
Another much-talked-about piece is the Matrix by Jenny
Saville, a full-frontal large painting of a naked transgender
man with his modified genitals exposed.
"It's confronting," said Margarita Silva, a Melbourne-based
dentist making during her third trip to the MONA.
Detractors argue that some of the pieces don't belong to a
museum, which is also what Malnic initially thought. But upon
reflection, she said the Cloaca machine opened her mind and
argued that perhaps it was the future of art.
For Silva, her favourites were a soundproof room of 30
Madonna fans who were individually filmed singing a capella the
artist's Immaculate Collection album. The other was a waterfall
with droplets spelling out a series of words.
Keeping with the MONA's sensibility, none of its art work is
grouped or chronological, leaving viewers to walk at random.
"Overall, it's a fantastic experience," said Silva.
The museum charges A$20 ($20) for entry and has drawn around
389,000 visitors in its first year
($1 = 0.9887 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Cecile LeFort, editing by Elaine Lies)