* Stand-off ends with gunshot wounds for three police
officers
* Woman hostage made distress call to emergency services
* Police investigating report of IS claim by TV newsroom
caller
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian police on Monday shot
dead a gunman in the city of Melbourne who had taken a woman
hostage before shooting three officers following a standoff of
over an hour, and were checking for links to militant activity.
Australia, a staunch ally of the United States and its
escalating action against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, has
been on high alert for attacks by home-grown militants returning
from fighting in the Middle East or their supporters.
The officers were shot after the stand-off at an apartment
building in the upmarket beachside suburb of Brighton, police
said, adding that a second man had earlier been found dead from
a gunshot wound.
Victoria state police went to the building and tried to
negotiate with a man inside after a woman called emergency
services saying she was being held hostage, deputy commissioner
Andrew Crisp told reporters.
After negotiations failed, the man emerged and began
shooting at police, injuring three officers before he was shot
dead.
"Terrorism is one line of inquiry," Crisp said, adding that
counter-terrorism police and the police crime unit were
investigating.
Police are also investigating a report of a telephone call
to a television station's newsroom saying the incident was
related to Islamic State, he added. Police have not identified
the newsroom caller or the gunman.
The woman held captive was rescued, Crisp said, adding that
the officers' gunshot injuries were not life-threatening.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)