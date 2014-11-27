SYDNEY Nov 27 Australia has extradited a man to
the United States to face trial for alleged involvement in Silk
Road, a website where people bought illegal drugs like heroin
using digital currency bitcoin, a government official said on
Thursday.
Peter Phillip Nash, 41, from Queensland, and two other men
were charged with conspiracy to engage in narcotics trafficking,
computer hacking and money laundering in relation to the website
in December.
"I confirm that Peter Nash was surrendered to the United
States pursuant to a request for his extradition," a spokeswoman
for the Attorney General's Department told Reuters, without
specifying when Nash left or when he would face trial.
"The United States sought Mr Nash's extradition for
prosecution for conspiracy to traffic narcotics, conspiracy to
commit computer hacking and conspiracy to commit money
laundering."
The two other accused, aged 24 and 25, were arrested in the
United States and Ireland and were administrators for the
website, while Nash was a primary moderator, the U.S.
indictment, made public in December, said.
The charges followed the arrest in October 2013 of alleged
Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, who is known online as "Dread
Pirate Roberts and who faces trial in January.
The U.S. indictment said Nash and the two younger men were
part of Ulbricht's "small support staff" for Silk Road with
salaries ranging from $50,000 to $75,000 a year.
