SYDNEY Jan 22 Australian employment firm Skilled Group Ltd rejected a takeover proposal from rival Programmed Maintenance Services Ltd which would have created a A$640 million ($518 million) combined company, saying it could do just as well on its own.

The move puts additional pressure on Skilled to show it can grow earnings despite dramatic spending cuts in Australia's mining sector, where it has a significant portion of its business. Its underlying net profit for fiscal 2014 fell 5 percent, with the company partly blaming the mining slowdown.

"While a merger would create a larger presence in some industry sectors and provide some diversification, it is not clear that a merged business would be better strategically positioned than Skilled is at present," Skilled said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Thursday.

Analysts had largely favoured Programmed's shares-and-cash proposal, which it lobbed over the Christmas break and said valued Skilled shares at a 21 percent premium to their trading level at that time.

Programmed also said the combined company would create A$20 million of savings a year. On Thursday, Skilled downplayed that aspect of the offer, saying it was based on cutting duplicate costs but would not improve its ability to grow.

A Programmed spokesman said the company was considering its response.

Skilled shares, which hit a four-year low of A$1.04 shortly before Programmed made its offer, fell 3 percent to A$1.46 in early trading, while the broader market rose.

Programmed shares were untraded, having closed at A$2.42 on Wednesday.

($1 = 1.2353 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)