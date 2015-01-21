(Adds Skilled comment, shares, context)
SYDNEY Jan 22 Australian employment firm
Skilled Group Ltd rejected a takeover proposal from
rival Programmed Maintenance Services Ltd which would
have created a A$640 million ($518 million) combined company,
saying it could do just as well on its own.
The move puts additional pressure on Skilled to show it can
grow earnings despite dramatic spending cuts in Australia's
mining sector, where it has a significant portion of its
business. Its underlying net profit for fiscal 2014 fell 5
percent, with the company partly blaming the mining slowdown.
"While a merger would create a larger presence in some
industry sectors and provide some diversification, it is not
clear that a merged business would be better strategically
positioned than Skilled is at present," Skilled said in a
statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Thursday.
Analysts had largely favoured Programmed's shares-and-cash
proposal, which it lobbed over the Christmas break and said
valued Skilled shares at a 21 percent premium to their trading
level at that time.
Programmed also said the combined company would create A$20
million of savings a year. On Thursday, Skilled downplayed that
aspect of the offer, saying it was based on cutting duplicate
costs but would not improve its ability to grow.
A Programmed spokesman said the company was considering its
response.
Skilled shares, which hit a four-year low of A$1.04 shortly
before Programmed made its offer, fell 3 percent to A$1.46 in
early trading, while the broader market rose.
Programmed shares were untraded, having closed at A$2.42 on
Wednesday.
($1 = 1.2353 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)