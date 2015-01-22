(Recasts, adds Programmed comment, updates shares)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY Jan 22 Australian recruiter Programmed
Maintenance Services said it still hopes to buy larger
rival Skilled Group Ltd and form a A$640 million ($516
million) combined company, after the target unexpectedly
rejected its approach.
Skilled on Thursday knocked back the cash and scrip proposal
Programmed made over the Christmas break, saying most of the
benefits of the deal would be one-off administrative savings and
it could grow earnings just as well on its own.
In a sign Programmed may sweeten its offer, chairman Bruce
Brook said in a statement that he remains "open to discussions
and any suggestions that Skilled might wish to make to effect a
merger that would benefit both companies' shareholders".
Brook's response also suggests that, rather than being shut
down, Perth-based Programmed's attempt to buy its Melbourne
competitor will become more protracted as the country's
fragmented recruitment industry undergoes a wave of
consolidation.
A week ago, Japan's Recruit Holdings Co Ltd said it
planned to buy Australia's Chandler Macleod Group Ltd
and another staffing firm for A$360 million.
Skilled's move adds to pressure on it to show it can grow
earnings despite dramatic spending cuts in Australia's mining
sector, where it has a significant portion of its business. Its
underlying net profit for fiscal 2014 fell 5 percent, with the
company partly blaming the mining slowdown.
Analysts had largely favoured Programmed's offer, which
Programmed said valued Skilled shares at a 21 percent premium to
their trading level at that time.
But on Thursday Skilled said that while the offer would
create a "larger presence in some industry sectors and provide
some diversification, it is not clear that a merged business
would be better strategically positioned than Skilled is at
present".
Programmed's proposal undervalues Skilled and its
contribution to a merged group, Skilled said.
Skilled shares, which hit a four-year low of A$1.04 shortly
before Programmed made its offer, fell 5 percent to A$1.43,
while the broader market rose. Programmed shares climbed 0.4
percent.
($1 = 1.2392 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)