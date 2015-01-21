SYDNEY Jan 22 Australian employment firm
Skilled Group Ltd rejected a takeover proposal from
rival Programmed Maintenance Services Ltd which would
have created a A$640 million ($518 million) combined company,
saying it could do just as well on its own.
"While a merger would create a larger presence in some
industry sectors and provide some diversification, it is not
clear that a merged business would be better strategically
positioned than Skilled is at present," the target said in a
statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Thursday.
($1 = 1.2353 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)