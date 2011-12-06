* Follows Philip Morris and BAT in legal challenge
* Australia's world-first laws seen as test case
* Olive green packs, graphic health warnings due Dec, 2012
CANBERRA, Dec 6 Imperial Tobacco
launched a legal challenge in Australia's High Court on Tuesday
against new laws forcing tobacco products to be sold in plain
packaging from next year, becoming the third tobacco giant to do
so.
The laws, past by parliament last month, are being watched
closely by governments in Europe, Canada and New Zealand, who
see Australia as a test case. They have angered tobacco firms
who fear they may set a global precedent and infringe on
trademark rights.
"The High Court of Australia will now determine claims which
include the validity of these unprecedented laws. Unchallenged,
the Australian government would otherwise be able to simply take
the intellectual property of legal entities," Imperial Tobacco
Australia General Manager Melvin Ruigrok said in a statement.
British American Tobacco launched a separate High
Court challenge last week, while Philip Morris launched
international action last month through its office in Hong Kong.
Philip Morris, the world's largest cigarette maker measured
by sales, said its action could trigger compensation claims
worth billions of dollars.
Under the law, cigarettes, pipe tobacco and cigars have to
be sold in olive green packs free from branding, but carrying
graphic health warnings, from December 2012.
Tobacco export countries including Nicaragua, Dominican
Republic and Ukraine have warned they may also challenge the
laws under global trade rules.
Imperial Tobacco said it would test the validity of the laws
using its well-known Peter Stuyvesant brand, which has been
trade marked in Australia since 1958.
