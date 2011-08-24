CANBERRA Aug 24 Cigarette giant British
American Tobacco (BAT) plans to appeal an Australian
court ruling that handed the tobacco industry a setback in its
campaign against the world's first ban on branded cigarette
packaging.
The Australian government is legislating to enforce plain
packaging for cigarettes in a bid to reduce smoking, angering
the industry which has described the reform as a misguided
attack on their brands and intellectual property rights.
After the plan was first announced, BAT asked the Federal
Court to force the government to release its secret legal advice
on the plan, suspecting Canberra's own lawyers had warned it
long ago that such a move would infringe on property rights.
The industry hopes such advice would strengthen its case for
a legal challenge against the validity of the proposed law,
which is expected to be approved by parliament this year.
"We are definitely looking to appeal and will try to get to
the High Court as soon as possible," Scott McIntyre, a spokesman
for BAT's Australian arm, told Reuters.
"We are thinking that if they are not prepared to release
it, maybe it's because it demonstrates that the plain packaging
laws are flawed."
Another tribunal last week rejected a similar request for
government legal documents by U.S.-based Philip Morris .
Health Minister Nicola Roxon said on Wednesday the
government was determined to implement the plain-packaging
reform, which is due to take effect next year and give Australia
the world's most restrictive anti-smoking laws.
"I don't really think it's helping them but ultimately
they've been clear that they will fight this tooth and nail and
we've been just as clear that we won't let them bully us into
stopping this," Roxon said.
The lower house of parliament, where the government has a
one-seat majority with the backing of Green and independent MPs,
began considering the laws on Wednesday.
The conservative opposition wants some changes to allow some
very modest form of branding on cigarette packets, but it too is
broadly in favour of the reform.
New Zealand, Canada, the European Union and Britain are
considering similar laws and governments in those countries are
closely watching to see if Australia succeeds.
Analysts say plain packaging could also spread to emerging
markets such as Brazil, Russia and Indonesia.
Australia's total tobacco market revenue grew to about $10
billion in 2009, though smoking generally has been in decline.
Smoking is the largest preventable cause of disease and
death in the country.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Mark Bendeich)