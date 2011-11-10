CANBERRA Nov 10 Australia moved closer to
introducing one of the world's toughest anti-tobacco rules on
Thursday when parliament's upper house Senate passed laws which
force cigarettes to be sold in plain olive green packets with
graphic health warnings.
The laws, being closely watched by governments considering
similar moves in New Zealand, Britain, Canada and Europe, have
angered tobacco companies and are likely to be challenged in
court and possibly in the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Global tobacco companies British American Tobacco ,
Britain's Imperial Tobacco and Philip Morris have
threatened court action against the laws and seeking billions in
compensation, claiming the new rules restrict their trademark
and intellectual property rights.
The Senate vote is the last major hurdle for the new rules,
although they must now be rubber stamped by parliament's lower
house in two weeks after government Senate amendments which give
tobacco companies more time to change their packaging.
