CANBERRA Dec 6 Imperial Tobacco launched a legal challenge in Australia's High Court on Tuesday against new laws forcing tobacco products to be sold in plain packaging from next year, becoming the third tobacco giant to do so.

"The High Court of Australia will now determine claims which include the validity of these unprecedented laws. Unchallenged, the Australian government would otherwise be able to simply take the intellectual property of legal entities," Imperial Tobacco Australia General Manager Melvin Ruigrok said in a statement.

