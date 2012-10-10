* Australia's first utility scale solar farm comes online
* About $10 bln in renewables investment in Australia
* Australia renewable targets under review
* Cut in renewable goals may risk clean energy investments
By Rebekah Kebede
WALKAWAY, Australia, Oct 10 Australia switched
on its first utility-scale solar farm on Wednesday, bringing the
country a small step closer to achieving ambitious renewable
energy use targets that traditional coal and gas power producers
are now fighting to soften.
The Greenough River Solar project, just outside the small
town of Walkaway in Western Australia state, is a joint-venture
between Western Australian state-owned Verve Energy and U.S.
conglomerate General Electric. It is expected to generate
10 megawatts, enough to power 3,000 homes.
"The Greenough River Solar Farm demonstrates that renewable
technologies can contribute to meeting Australia's future energy
needs on a sustainable, cost-competitive basis," J a son Waters,
chief executive of Verve Energy said on Wednesday.
Australia has committed to getting 20 percent of its power
from renewables by 2020 but big coal and gas-based utilities are
arguing for generation targets to be cut.
The plant is General Electric's first investment in
Australian renewable energy, and plans are already underway to
eventually expand it to 40 megawatts.
The electricity generated by the plant will be purchased by
Western Australia Water Corporation to power a nearby
desalination plant.
Australia is one of the world's most ideal places for solar
projects. It has the highest average solar radiation per square
metre of any continent in the world, according to government,
and a population the size of New Delhi spread over an area the
size of the contiguous United States.
Australia currently gets about 10 percent of its electricity
supply from renewable energy, about two-thirds of which comes
from hydro power.
RENEWABLE ENERGY REVIEW
But the plant opens as the future of renewables is clouded
by a campaign by some utilities and energy companies to cut
Australia's mandatory renewable energy targets.
The renewable energy targets (RET) are currently undergoing
a routine review by Australia's Climate Change Authority which
will be wrapped up by the end of the year.
Champions of renewable energy say a cut in the targets,
which would require Australia to produce 41,000 gigawatt-hours
of its energy requirements by 2020, or 20 percent of its total
energy requirement from renewables, would devastate the
fledgling industry.
"If the RET was to be reduced or, in fact, to be removed
then essentially the business case for renewable energy just
would not stack up and the industry would fall off a cliff. It
would stop dead in its tracks," Kane Thornton, Director of
Strategy, Clean Energy Council.
AGL Energy, one of the few utilities that has
called for the RET to remain the same, arguing the investment
certainty is key for the more than the several billion dollars
worth of solar and wind projects it has underway.
"Amendments of the renewable energy target would certainly
not be well received by investors who've got potential new
projects that they'd be looking to develop," Tim Nelson, head of
economics and policy for AGL in Sydney, said.
BILLIONS IN SAVINGS?
But critics of the targets say that the 41,000 GWh goal by
2020 will amount to around a quarter of Australia's total
electricity supply by then, due to slower than expected growth
in electrify demand, more than the intended 20 percent.
Origin Energy, Australia's largest energy retailer
and an investor in renewables, said the RET target should be
re-evaluated.
Another leading utility, TRUenergy, which recently rebranded
itself as EnergyAustralia, said adjusting the targets to take
account of lower energy use projections could save $25 billion
or $840 for each electricity customer.
The Australian Coal Association has argued that the RET
should be abolished completely because it unfairly picks winners
in the electricity market.
Proponents of leaving the RET unchanged, however, hold that
those who advocate changes in the RET, including getting rid of
it, are those who stand to profit from an energy mix with fewer
renewables.