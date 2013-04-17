SYDNEY, April 17 Scores of Australian investors
have filed a second class-action lawsuit against Standard &
Poor's (S&P), claiming the ratings agency misled them by giving
its highest rating to derivatives that lost almost all their
value in the runup to the 2008 financial crisis.
IMF Australia Ltd, a company that funds large
class-action lawsuits, said the group of 90 councils, churches
and charities had lost more than A$200 million ($207.02 million)
after investing in high-risk financial products known as
collateralised debt obligations (CDOs).
S&P gave its top AAA and AA ratings to eight CDOs sold by
U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, which collapsed during the
crisis.
S&P said it believed the lawsuit was without merit, and that
it would vigorously defend itself against it.
"Our ratings were based on the good faith judgment of our
analysts and reflect what they knew at the time," S&P said in an
emailed statement.
The lawsuit follows a landmark ruling by the Australian
Federal Court in November in a class action lawsuit brought by
12 local councils, also funded by IMF and brought against S&P
owner McGraw-Hill Companies Inc.
The court found in that case that S&P's ratings for the CDOs
in question were "misleading and deceptive."
S&P has appealed against that decision, which would force
McGraw-Hill to pay the councils around A$30 million.
"Rating agencies played a pivotal role in the miscalculation
of billions of dollars worldwide from 2005 to 2008 and it is
important they be held accountable," IMF Executive Director John
Walker said in a statement.
Around 70 of the investors in the current class-action
lawsuit are already part of a separate suit against Lehman
Brothers Australia.
Liquidators for the Australian arm of the investment bank
applied to the Federal Court earlier this week seeking approval
for a deal that would return around A$211 million to those 70
investors.
IMF said the money claimed under the current lawsuit
represents the balance of their losses after any payment from
Lehman Brothers.