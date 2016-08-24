UPDATE 2-Wells Fargo asset-based lending head resigns
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs has decided to resign and will leave the bank March 31, according to bank spokeswoman Trisha Schultz.
SYDNEY Aug 25 Standard & Poor's on Thursday affirmed the ratings of the Australian state of Victoria at AAA and kept its outlook on negative.
The agency said the negative outlook reflects the risk that the Commonwealth of Australia might be downgraded within the next 12 to 24 months. S&P put Australia on negative outlook in July.
"The ratings on the State of Victoria reflect our view of Australia's extremely predictable and supportive institutional framework, plus the state's very strong financial management and economy, and its exceptional liquidity," the agency said. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Pullin)
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs has decided to resign and will leave the bank March 31, according to bank spokeswoman Trisha Schultz.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.