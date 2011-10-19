Oct 20 Stock brokers in Australia may be required to install "kill switches" to shut off computer trading systems instantly as regulators take steps to prevent a U.S.-style "flash crash".

Under proposals released on Thursday by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), "kill switch" capability and other trading system controls would be mandatory, regulators would enforce testing of algorithms, and there would be limit up/limit down volatility controls for some traded items.

Regulators from across the world are working to better coordinate supervision of ultra fast computerised trading after the Dow Jones blue chip index plunged some 700 points in a matter of minutes in May 2010.

The new rules "are intended to manage existing regulatory issues such as dark pools, high frequency trading, automatic trading entry and order entry controls," ASIC said in a statement.

The proposals also come before Chi-X, owned by Nomura , starts operations on Oct 31, ending the two-decade monopoly of local bourse operator ASX Group . [ID: nL3E7LG0CH]

"The trend to increased automation and associated trading activities has been occurring in the market for some years and ASIC recognises competition will increase this activity," the regulator said. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell in Melbourne; Editing by Lincoln Feast)